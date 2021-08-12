Kansas population more concentrated; 80 counties lose people

Census figures also showed that Kansas grew more diverse, with Hispanic or Latino residents increasing to 13% of the population, up from 10.5% a decade ago. The state's diversity index figure, measuring the likelihood that any two random residents will be of different races or ethnicities, rose to 45.4% from 37.3% in 2010.

Pistora said population losses in rural areas are fueled by a lack of high-speed internet service, shortages of housing, relatively few cultural activities and greater concentration and corporate ownership in farming.

And in Stanton County, along the Colorado border in southwest Kansas, County Clerk Sandy Barton said oil and production in the area has steadily decreased for more than a decade. The county saw a 6.4% drop in its population.

“They’re just not hiring as many people and those jobs aren’t as stable any longer in our area,” said Gina Shores the county clerk in neighboring Morton County, where the population dropped 16.5% over the decade, the state's largest decline.

Meanwhile, 350 miles (563 kilometers) to the northeast, a piece of western Pottawatomie County made it the state's fastest-growing county, with a 17.3% increase over the decade — the only county with more growth than Johnson County.