Kansas redistricting to focus on Democrat, cut rural clout

Democrats also worry about how legislative districts will be drawn, particularly in urban and suburban areas that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly carried in her successful 2018 race.

Johnson County is home to six of the state's 20 largest cities, and all of them grew at least 6% in population over the decade. Gardner, with an increase of 21.8%, and Lenexa, with an increase of 19.8%, were among the state's 20 fastest-growing cities.

“Urban centers tend to skew a little bit more toward the left, or you know, more accurately, left of center, because it's Kansas, right?” said Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Clayton, of Overland Park, a member of the House redistricting committee. “Will we have these kind of districts that are kind of long and skinny, that are drawn out toward more rural and more outlying areas?”

But there's also angst among rural Republicans over their shrinking political power.

Kristol King, vice-chair of the Republican Party in Ness County in western Kansas, said lawmakers from Johnson County and Douglas County, home to Lawrence and the main University of Kansas campus, often vote against proposals she supports. This year, she liked her local House member's bill to prevent county-run nursing homes from restricting visits, and it didn't pass.