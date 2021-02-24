Kansas reports $290M in bogus unemployment claims in 2020

Republican legislators have expressed concerns that employers, who pay taxes to finance benefits, could be on the hook for covering the costs of bogus claims.

“The governor's office has failed to do their job managing this,” Olson said. “It's just a disgrace.”

Kelly and the department have blamed the problems on decades-old computer technology. They've said that system wasn't equipped to handle the surge of 4 million claims that came after restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, including a statewide stay-at-home order imposed by Kelly last spring. Kelly has included $37.5 million in her proposed budget to upgrade the department's technology.

The governor also sees much of the criticism as Republicans “just laying the groundwork” to try to prevent her reelection in 2022.

Acting Labor Secretary Amber Schultz on Tuesday also blamed Congress for some of the problems when it created several new programs to provide additional benefits to jobless workers. She said congressional measures handcuffed states efforts to limit fraud until the most recent COVID-19 relief package in December.