 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas revenues exceed expectations for 18th month in a row

  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Tax collections in Kansas exceeded the state's expectations in January for the 18th month in a row and created a 14.5% surplus for the month.

The state Department of Revenue reported Tuesday that Kansas collected $944.5 million in taxes last month when the official forecast had predicted $824.9 million. The difference was $119.6 million.

Since the current 2022 budget year began July 1, the state's tax collections have been 4% above expectations, with a surplus of $203 million. The state has collected more than $5.2 billion over the past seven months when it anticipated taking in about $5 billion.

Tax collections continue to be greater than anticipated even though state officials and university economists issued a new, more optimistic fiscal forecast in November.

People are also reading…

The surplus revenues have Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Legislature considering tax cuts.

Kelly has proposed eliminating the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries and giving a one-time $250 rebate to Kansas residents who filed state income tax returns last year.

Republicans want to reduce or eliminate the sales tax on groceries but also have talked about lowering the tax on all consumer goods. GOP leaders also have said they'd prefer ongoing income tax cuts to one-time rebates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News