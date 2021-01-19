 Skip to main content
Kansas Sen. Marshall criticizes trial for Trump as divisive
AP

  Updated
In this image from video, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

 HOGP

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall opposes an impeachment trial for President Donald Trump after Trump leaves office, arguing Tuesday that it would “raise already heated temperatures” and further divide the nation.

Marshall said in a statement that he will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday and leaders must ensure that “the levers of government are fully operational.” Fellow Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran has not made a statement on a Senate trial.

The House's impeachment article charges Trump with inciting a Jan. 6 riot in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted Congress' certification of Biden's victory. Marshall condemned the violence but was among only five GOP senators to vote afterward against certifying both Arizona's and Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Biden. Moran voted to certify them.

“Without a doubt, there are brighter days ahead for our country, and looking back should not be on our agenda," Marshall said.

Marshall claimed a Senate trial after Trump leaves office is “unconstitutional,” but there is precedent. In 1876, the House impeached President Ulysses Grant's war secretary on the day he resigned, and the Senate convened a trial months later, acquitting him.

Democrats want Trump barred from future office.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

