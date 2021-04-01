Kansas Senate passes bill mandating civics test for students

“By providing this test, we are just ensuring that the principles of our government and the foundations of our Constitution are taught in our schools,” said freshman state Sen. Alicia Straub, an Ellinwood Republican.

Once the House and Senate iron out any differences, the measure would go to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, possibly as early as next week. She has not said whether she will sign the bill, and fellow Democrats opposed the new civics test, questioning whether it would be effective in getting young people engaged.

The U.S. citizenship test includes questions that require applicants to name three branches of government, a document that influenced the U.S. Constitution, and who appoints federal judges.

Straub, who led the move to pass the bill in the Senate, said if students are already being taught about the U.S. Constitution and the federal government, they should be able to easily pass the test.

But the Kansas State Board of Education opposed the bill, saying it encroaches on its authority under the state constitution to set graduation requirements. The measure has also faced criticism from some education groups, including the Kansas National Education Association, which says students are already getting a civics education in government and history classes.