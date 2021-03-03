 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
View Comments
AP

Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus meeting, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Masterson sees some improvements in what he considered a disastrous state rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and is pushing a bill to require all K-12 schools to offer in-person classes to all students.

 John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate on Wednesday approved a proposal from its top Republican to require the state's public school districts to offer in-person classes to all students by March 26.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, is pushing the measure with the number of new COVID-19 cases lower than they have been in months. Masterson and other Republicans argue that many students don't fare well academically or emotionally with online learning and need to get back into classrooms.

The Senate's 26-12 vote sends the measure to the House.

Some Democrats argued that the bill is an attack on local control of public K-12 schools.

The measure also could be largely symbolic. According to State Department of Education data, only five local districts were not planning to have a majority of their students returning to in-person classes by March 26.

GOP lawmakers criticized Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for closing K-12 school buildings in March 2020 until the end of the spring semester. A bill approved Monday by the Senate would allow only local schools boards to cancel in-person classes.

Legislators also are considering proposals to rewrite the state's emergency management laws, with the House set to debate a measure Wednesday.

———

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Mass vaccination sites add to disparity

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News