Kansas starts COVID campaign amid fears about delta variant

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday launched public-service announcements Wednesday about COVID-19, reflecting officials' fears that people who travel over the Fourth of July holiday will return with the fast-spreading delta variant.

One 30-second television spot features Kelly, while another features her and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a fellow Democrat who represents the state's portion of the Kansas City area in Congress. In both, the message is the same: The coronavirus pandemic is not over; the best protection is to get vaccinated, and people should wear masks and social distance if they aren't inoculated.

The state is using federal funds to cover the $161,500 cost of the campaign, with spots set to air across the state through the holiday, Kelly's office said. The effort comes with the pace of COVID-19 inoculations in Kansas slowing, cases of the delta variant increasing in Kansas in delta variant cases and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiking in neighboring Missouri.

“We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially as new strains emerge," Kelly said in a statement announcing the campaign.