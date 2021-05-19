Kansas Statehouse, history museum reopen to public in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Statehouse and the state Museum of History in Topeka will reopen to visitors next month.

The reopening of both buildings was announced Wednesday by the State Historical Society, which provides tours in the Statehouse near downtown Topeka and operates the museum in west Topeka. Both had been closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Statehouse visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday starting June 1. While groups can request guided tours of the building, tours of the dome won't be offered.

The Museum of History will reopen June 2, with visitors allowed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Sixteen state historic sites across Kansas also are open.

The announcement about the Statehouse and the Museum of History came as the state Department of Health and Environment reported that 40.5% of the state's 2.9 million residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot as of Wednesday.

The health department said nearly 1.18 million Kansas residents had received at least one shot and about 920,000 had received a second dose of two-shot vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna.

