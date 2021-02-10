Kansas tax-cut fight revives memories of past GOP experiment

Some Republicans had misgivings about this year's tax bill, and four joined the Senate’s 11 Democrats in voting no.

“Fool me once, but you won’t fool me twice,” Sen. Jeff Longbine, an eastern Kansas Republican, said in explaining his no vote, adding that he would support a “reasonable” plan.

The Senate's 24-15 vote sent the bill to the House and indicated that Republicans generally liked changes to extend tax relief to more individuals. But the bill fell three votes short of the two-thirds majority that would be necessary to override a veto from Kelly, who had earlier in the day criticized the smaller GOP plan as “unthinkable” and “particularly irresponsible” during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Democrats invoked Brownback during the debate, this year's legislation doesn't embody his push to phase out state income taxes or include other policies he advocated. Instead, top Republicans are focusing on returning extra state revenues generated from the federal tax changes in 2017, which were championed by former President Donald Trump.