 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas to get $27.6M from firm investigated over drug costs

  • Updated
  • 0
Kansas to get $27.6M from firm investigated over drug costs

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6 million with Centene Corp., of St. Louis, during an interview, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in his office in Topeka, Kan. Centene manages prescription drug costs for the Kansas Medicaid program and faced questions about whether it was overcharging the state.

 John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will receive nearly $27.6 million from a legal settlement with the company that manages prescription costs for its Medicaid program, after an investigation into whether the company had overcharged the state, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday.

The settlement with St. Louis-based Centene Corp. comes after a nearly two-year investigation by Schmidt's office and a Jackson, Mississippi-area law firm it hired to review Centene's practices. States throughout the country have been investigating companies known as pharmacy benefit managers, and Mississippi and Ohio in June settled lawsuits against Centene for a total of nearly $144 million.

Kansas settled with Centene before filing its lawsuit. Schmidt said a key concern was whether Centene negotiated discounts with drug companies and failed to notify Kansas or pass along the savings.

People are also reading…

“Kansas was not in a position to detect that through ordinary financial reviews because the company wasn’t providing sufficiently detailed data," Schmidt told The Associated Press.

The state’s $4 billion a year Medicaid program provides health coverage to 419,000 low-income, disabled or elderly residents. Schmidt said the settlement also will require Centene to provide more detailed data to the program going forward.

The company denied any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, and a spokesperson described it as a “no-fault agreement" that "reflects the significance we place on addressing their concerns.”

Prescriptions cost the Kansas Medicaid program more than $100 million per year after rebates from drug companies, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Schmidt's investigation covered Centene's actions since the start of 2016.

Schmidt said the review began in 2019 after Ohio's attorney general identified potential issues in that state. The law firm Schmidt's office hired, Liston & Deas, also worked for Ohio and Mississippi.

“We’re taking a hard look at whether there is similar behavior by other companies in other parts of state government,” Schmidt said, declining to provide details about other investigations.

———

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City schools report increase in bus stop arm violations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News