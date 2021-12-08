 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas universities to pause COVID-19 vaccination plans

  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials at the three largest universities in Kansas said they will pause efforts to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State had said in October they would require vaccinations in order to comply with a directive from President Joe Biden that all federal contractors be immunized against the virus. The universities each receive millions of dollars in federal contracts.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Georgia blocked the implementation of Biden's directive.

Hours after the ruling, officials at the three universities said they would pause the vaccine mandates, effective immediately, while awaiting further guidance, The Topeka Capitol-Journal reported.

The ruling also applies to businesses that are federal contractors, such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, which announced it is also pausing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate..

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Peterson resentenced to life in wife’s death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News