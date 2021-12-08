Kansas universities to pause COVID-19 vaccination plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials at the three largest universities in Kansas said they will pause efforts to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State had said in October they would require vaccinations in order to comply with a directive from President Joe Biden that all federal contractors be immunized against the virus. The universities each receive millions of dollars in federal contracts.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Georgia blocked the implementation of Biden's directive.

Hours after the ruling, officials at the three universities said they would pause the vaccine mandates, effective immediately, while awaiting further guidance, The Topeka Capitol-Journal reported.

The ruling also applies to businesses that are federal contractors, such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, which announced it is also pausing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate..

