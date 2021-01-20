Kauai businesses struggle under coronavirus travel policies

About 49% of respondents said they did not expect their businesses would survive more than 90 days without a significant return of tourism.

“Federal relief and state assistance will not be enough to spur economic recovery on the Garden Isle," Hannemann said.

Hannemann said he is hopeful the mayor will "amend travel directives without compromising his healthy objectives if the current economic downturn worsens.”

Kawakami last week said that during the pandemic there are consequences to every decision, and “most definitely, some of our policy calls have impacted the visitor industry and our economy negatively."

But those policies also “made an impact as far as keeping this island healthy and safe and avoiding large outbreaks that overwhelmed our hospitals," Kawakami said. "They’ve certainly played a part in maintaining very low positivity rates.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.