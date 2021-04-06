 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kauai rejoins Hawaii's Safe Travels program for visitors
0 comments
AP

Kauai rejoins Hawaii's Safe Travels program for visitors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — The island of Kauai in Hawaii has rejoined the state's Safe Travels program, which means out-of-state visitors can skip quarantining if they test negative for the coronavirus up to 72 hours before their flight.

As of Monday, travelers to Kauai were allowed to bypass a 10-day quarantine by presenting pre-travel negative coronavirus tests, Hawaii News Now reported.

The county had opted out of the program in December because of the global rise in virus infection cases.

“We are now in a much better place today to have travelers coming in, and I think as more vaccines get out, generally speaking, the entire world will be in a better place,” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said.

The island since December welcomed back some interisland travelers and adopted “resort bubbles."

The county’s resort bubble program, or Enhanced Movement Quarantine, allowed visitors to travel to Kauai if they got two negative COVID-19 tests and spent three days either on another island or at a county-approved resort property. If they stayed at one of the resorts, they wore monitoring devices but could roam the resorts' grounds and use amenities.

Kawakami said rejoining the Safe Travels program will help buoy local businesses that struggled because of the public health restrictions.

Kauai visitors will also receive discount cards for local businesses if they voluntarily take coronavirus tests three days after arriving in addition to their required test before travel.

The discount cards will feature QR codes that link to a site with discounts and incentives offered by local Kauai businesses. About 60 Kauai businesses, hotels and restaurants are participating.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms.

But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia. Sometimes people with a coronavirus infection display no symptoms.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGMB-TV.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News