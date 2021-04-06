Kauai rejoins Hawaii's Safe Travels program for visitors

HONOLULU (AP) — The island of Kauai in Hawaii has rejoined the state's Safe Travels program, which means out-of-state visitors can skip quarantining if they test negative for the coronavirus up to 72 hours before their flight.

As of Monday, travelers to Kauai were allowed to bypass a 10-day quarantine by presenting pre-travel negative coronavirus tests, Hawaii News Now reported.

The county had opted out of the program in December because of the global rise in virus infection cases.

“We are now in a much better place today to have travelers coming in, and I think as more vaccines get out, generally speaking, the entire world will be in a better place,” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said.

The island since December welcomed back some interisland travelers and adopted “resort bubbles."