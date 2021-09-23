Kaul slams GOP election investigation, calls for gun laws

Under such a law, judges could seize guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others by courts. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have passed similar laws.

The background check proposal is designed to require checks for nearly all gun sales, including online, at auctions or at a gun show.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who is also up for reelection next year, backs both laws and called a special legislative session in 2019 to urge their passage. Republicans ignored his call and removed the items from his state budget proposal last year.

Republican legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Two Republicans are running to challenge Kaul next year, University of Wisconsin professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Toney said in a statement that Kaul was ignoring a “homicide epidemic” in Milwaukee, which reported 189 killings last year, the most in its history. Toney also said Kaul was pushing a “radical agenda seeking to strip law abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights."