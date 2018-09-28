Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh looked in desperate need of a fighter on his behalf at about the time Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham offered a fiery defense.

Kavanaugh had been giving impassioned testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, denying allegations of sexual assault.

Graham, a South Carolina lawmaker, told the judge straight out Thursday, "You've got nothing to apologize for."

Kavanaugh alternated from anger to tears during fiery testimony. Democratic senators pressed Kavanaugh over and over again to request an FBI investigation if he had nothing to hide.

