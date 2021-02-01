Kean Jr. won't run again for Senate, but Bramnick is in

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. said Monday he won't seek reelection this year, two decades after he first came to the Legislature, and his Assembly counterpart announced he would seek the seat.

Kean, 52, represents the 21st Legislative District, which includes parts of Morris, Somerset and Union counties. He didn't give a reason for not seeking a new term.

“It has been an honor to serve these communities and I will always cherish the countless friendships and memories we have made together,” he said in a statement.

Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, who also represents the 21st District, said in a phone interview he would be running to succeed Kean.

Bramnick, 67, has been in the Assembly since 2003 and served as GOP leader since 2012. He's an attorney in private practice in addition to being a lawmaker.

“Hopefully I can be that voice in the Republican Party that brings people together as opposed to cause people to be part," he said. “I’ve done that from day 1. Maybe a little common sense politics doesn’t hurt."

Kean was elected to the General Assembly in 2001 and moved up to the Senate two years later. He has served as the GOP's minority leader since 2008.