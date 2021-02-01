Kean Jr. won't run again for Senate, but Bramnick is in

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. said Monday he won't seek reelection this year, two decades after he first came to the Legislature, and his Assembly counterpart announced he would seek the seat.
Kean, 52, represents the 21st Legislative District, which includes parts of Morris, Somerset and Union counties. He didn't give a reason for not seeking a new term.
“It has been an honor to serve these communities and I will always cherish the countless friendships and memories we have made together,” he said in a statement.
Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, who also represents the 21st District, said in a phone interview he would be running to succeed Kean.
Bramnick, 67, has been in the Assembly since 2003 and served as GOP leader since 2012. He's an attorney in private practice in addition to being a lawmaker.
“Hopefully I can be that voice in the Republican Party that brings people together as opposed to cause people to be part," he said. “I’ve done that from day 1. Maybe a little common sense politics doesn’t hurt."
Kean was elected to the General Assembly in 2001 and moved up to the Senate two years later. He has served as the GOP's minority leader since 2008.
He lost a close U.S. House race last year to Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski.
Kean is the son of former two-term Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr.
Democrats have increased their share of registrations in the 21st Legislative District over the past four years.
In 2017, Republicans accounted for about 29% of registered voters in the district, but that fell to about 27% in 2021. Democrats, meanwhile, went from about 30% of the district registration to 33% over the same period. The other portions are made up mostly of unaffiliated voters, but also various third parties.
It's not clear yet who will succeed Kean and Bramnick in their leadership roles.
The shakeup comes as the legislative redistricting commission will delay its work because of the U.S. Census' postponed data distribution. New Jersey voters voted in November to approve a constitutional amendment that would preserve the current district lines until a new map could be drawn once the data is received. Officials have until March 2022 to create the new districts.
There's a primary on June 8 in New Jersey this year for the legislative seats and for governor. Election Day is Nov. 2.
