 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Keller won't run for reelection as Pennsylvania loses seat

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania changed his mind Monday and said he will not run for reelection if he must face a primary election against another Republican incumbent.

Pennsylvania’s highest court selected new boundaries for congressional districts last week, and Keller and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson — who represent vast swaths of northern Pennsylvania where population is shrinking or stagnant — found their homes drawn into the same district, as the state adjusts to losing a seat.

In a statement, Keller said, “I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania’s Republican Congressional Delegation.”

Instead of challenging Thompson, Keller had initially said he would run in the new 9th District next door, where Republican Rep. Dan Meuser lives.

Keller, 56, was elected in a special election in 2019 and is the newest member of Pennsylvania’s delegation.

Keller blamed the “liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” accusing it of overstepping its authority and selecting a map that favors Democrats. However, the boundaries of his current district and Thompson's current district needed to grow substantially because of shrinking population there.

People are also reading…

The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision picked a 17-district map that had been proposed by a group of Democratic Party-aligned voters. The court picked the map after Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature deadlocked.

The map is unlikely to create a big shift in the makeup of the congressional delegation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News