Kelly: As vaccines ship, convincing skeptics needs focus

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (AP) — As production of the COVID-19 vaccine ramps up, the next focus for officials needs to be ensuring people want to get the shot, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said Tuesday.

The recently elected Democrat said he's working to boost vaccine supplies in Arizona, making a case to the White House that Arizona's population swells in the winter with snow birds.

Arizona has made it past early problems with vaccine distribution, which led to thousands of doses waiting in freezers, and the issue now is there aren't enough doses available to meet the demand, Kelly told reporters during a stop in the West Valley.

“We built the distribution system. Now we’ve got a supply problem," Kelly said. "What's probably coming next is we’re going to have a customer problem.”

Surveys indicate that not enough people are interested in being vaccinated, Kelly said.

“So at some point down the road here we’ve got to look ahead to this. We’ve got to convince people to show up and get vaccinated and get their families vaccinated when it’s available to them,” Kelly said.