Kelly names new leader of Kansas Child Advocate division

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence attorney will be the first director of the Division of the Child Advocate, which was created in October to improve the state's child welfare system, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday.

Kerrie Konard, a former social worker who has worked at Kansas Legal Services for 14 years, will be the Kansas Child Advocate, Kelly said in a news release.

She will begin Dec. 12, and will focus first on building the division's structure, according to the release.

Kelly created the new division by executive order in October. The independent office, which will be within the Department of Administration, will review complaints against Kansas’ foster care system and recommend changes in child welfare policies.

During her career, Lonard has been Kansas coordinator for the National Association of Counsel for Children, and a member on the Kansas Supreme Court Taskforce on Permanency Planning.

“As a former social worker and a long-time attorney in family law, Kerrie is imminently qualified to lead the Division of the Child Advocate," Kelly said. “She is committed to independence and transparency within the division, and has demonstrated her dedication to protecting our kids.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

