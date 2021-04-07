Kelly raises $4.4 million for Senate re-election bid

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly said Tuesday he raised nearly $4.4 million for his re-election campaign during the first quarter of 2021.

The formidable haul gives the Arizona senator a head start against Republicans looking to challenge him in 2022, when he'll be one of the GOP's top targets in its bid to retake the Senate majority. No major candidates have announced plans to run but several are considering it.

Kelly raised about $4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and went on to raise $100 million by the end of the election cycle. He and Republican rival Martha McSally both shattered Arizona fundraising records.

Kelly was elected last year by 2.4 percentage points to finish the last two years of the late Republican Sen. John McCain's final term. He's now seeking a full six-year term.

