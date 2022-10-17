 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kemp, Abrams to debate on 1st day of early voting in Georgia

  • 0
Election 2022 Georgia Governor

FILE - This combination of photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams on Aug. 8, 2022, in Decatur, Ga. Early in-person voting begins in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 17, hours before the candidates for governor meet in the first of two scheduled debates. Democrats in particular are trying to push their supporters to cast ballots early in races that include a pivotal U.S. Senate seat.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting begins in Georgia on Monday, hours before the candidates for governor meet in the first of two scheduled debates. Democrats in particular are trying to push their supporters to cast ballots early in races that include a pivotal U.S. Senate seat.

Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, who has been touting his record of reopening Georgia's economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and assailing Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams as soft on crime, rolled out a batch of crime proposals Monday, signaling that could be a major theme of the debate.

People are also reading…

Kemp is proposing to increase the prison sentence for recruiting youths under 18 into a gang to a minimum of 10 years from the current minimum of five years. He's also proposing to make it harder for judges to release people who have been arrested without cash bail, saying judges should have to consider a person's criminal history and to prohibit release without cash bail for people with a history of failing to appear in court.

Both proposals, which would need to be approved by the state legislature before becoming law, are likely to bring attacks from advocates for locking fewer people up in Georgia prisons. Kemp and other Republicans have repeatedly undercut efforts to make Georgia's criminal justice system less punitive in the last four years, even while saying they were honoring the reform legacy of previous Republican Gov. Nathan Deal.

Kemp also wants to provide loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for people who study to become police officers in the state and up to $100,000 for people who become medical examiners.

Abrams, who has been trailing Kemp in polls as the two match up again following Abrams' narrow 2018 defeat, said she wants to use Monday's debate to highlight her plans to expand Medicaid, increase child care subsidies, raise teacher salaries, make housing more affordable and expand small business opportunities.

“I’m going to talk to everyone about what’s at stake, what the opportunities are and why we haven’t received all of the benefits that Georgia is entitled to," she said. "I want to make certain that I make the case that Brian Kemp doesn’t care, he won’t help, and that he spent the last four years attacking our freedoms.”

Kemp campaign spokesperson Cody Hall said Kemp’s goal in the debate will be to “communicate the governor’s record but also make it clear how that record contrasts with where Stacey Abrams wants to take our state.”

Libertarian Shane Hazel will share the stage.

What is likely to be the only debate in the Georgia Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker took place last Friday in Savannah. That was followed by a debate between Warnock and Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver on Sunday in Atlanta.

More than 4 million people could vote in the state’s elections this year, and if past patterns hold, more than half are likely to cast ballots before Election Day. With Donald Trump’s past baseless attacks on mail ballots as fraud-prone, early voting could be tilted to Democrats. Abrams told reporters on Thursday she's hoping to push 100,000 to 200,000 voters to the polls in the first week.

“Everybody you've ever met should know about it: people you're mad at, people who are mad at you, people you owe money to, people who owe you money, people you broke up with, this is a good time to get back together," Abrams said Friday during an Atlanta fundraiser attended by first lady Jill Biden. "But we need everyone across the state to show up the first week of early voting.”

Voters in Georgia are already sending in ballots by mail, with more than 1,000 received by Friday through the mail. More than 200,000 people have requested mail ballots already, with an Oct. 28 deadline to request them. Early in-person voting will run through Nov. 4, with counties mandated to offer two Saturdays of balloting and given the option of offering two Sundays.

Hall said Kemp's goal is to remain “competitive” in early voting. "We feel confident about our ability to do that,” Hall said.

Kemp and Abrams are scheduled to meet for a second debate on Oct. 30.

Follow Jeff Amy at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Follow the AP's coverage of the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January.  It is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns

GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns

Republican New York Rep. Chris Jacobs is not seeking reelection amid backlash over his support for an assault weapons ban. But he's still advocating for regulation on his way out of Congress.  Jacobs has proposed licensing legislation that would require people to take a safety course, pass an FBI background check and submit fingerprints before buying a “semi-automatic assault weapon.”  The father of two says he's motivated by the back-to-back mass shootings in May at a school in Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo. Jacobs hasn't yet found support for the proposal but says he hopes that will change after the November election.

Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP

Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP

A judge has postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against a Colorado state senator who recently switched parties to Democrat. The Denver district court judge ruled that the recall effort against Kevin Priola should be conducted after Priola is sworn in next year to represent a new district, which was created by redistricting. The ruling temporarily enhances Democrats’ prospects of retaining a majority in Colorado's Senate after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Priola quit the Republican Party in August, saying he was disgusted by what he called his party’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Those assertions have repeatedly been proven false. Recall leaders are vowing to appeal the ruling.

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

President Joe Biden's trip to Oregon, California and Colorado is showing how he's trying to turn out Democratic votes on Election Day. He's flexing the levers of government to help boost candidates, promoting an agenda aimed at strengthening an uncertain economy and hauling in campaign cash. Biden is showing up for candidates when he can be helpful and steering clear of places where a visit from a president with approval ratings below 50% isn't necessarily a good thing. Throughout the trip, Biden has had to compete for the spotlight and contend with a troubling inflation report and rising gas prices.

Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race

Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race

Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are fighting hard for Black voters who might make the difference in their close race. It's a voting bloc that traditionally lines up solidly behind Democrats. But some community activists worry that the party hasn't come up with a unified message for candidates and hasn't done enough to ensure turnout. Fetterman is touting his past work to free people who may have been imprisoned unjustly. Oz and Republicans are seeking to tie Fetterman to increases in crime and violence. In a close race, peeling off just a few Black voters — or an absence of enthusiasm — could make the difference.

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, is blasting a Phoenix PBS affiliate for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs. Lake said Wednesday the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. The refusal to debate has been a major liability for Hobbs, producing weeks of negative headlines and alarming some of her supporters. The drama Wednesday ensures she will continue to face scrutiny over the debate decision despite her efforts to turn the page.

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

President Joe Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. That's after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers are calling for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said Biden believes “that it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Realtor: Still more homebuyers than available homes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News