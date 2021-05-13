Kemp: Georgia to cut jobless benefits to push people to work

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is cutting off federal unemployment programs that provide a $300-a-week boost to people on the jobless rolls, as well as programs that pay federal money to people not usually eligible for state unemployment or who have been on jobless aid for longer than the state provides, a move that could reduce incomes of about 390,000 jobless Georgians.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced the decision Thursday to quit the programs as of June 26. Both of the elected Republicans had indicated worker-hungry employers are demanding that the state do more to force people into the workforce.

“We’re not doing away with regular unemployment,” Kemp said in an appearance on Fox News. “We’re just taking away this federal subsidy that’s encouraging people not to get in the workforce.”

Advocates for keeping the benefits say it's still too soon to remove extra support for the unemployed and that the labor market remains deeply disrupted, especially among women who are struggling to provide child care to children who are neither in school nor in child care five days a week. About 32,000 Georgians filed new unemployment claims in the week that ended May 8, a number that remains well above pre-pandemic levels.