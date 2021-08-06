Kemp: More Georgians getting vaccinated; mandates bad idea

ATLANTA (AP) — The state has seen an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations since a rise in infections fueled by the delta variant of the virus, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday.

But he said some people may never be willing to take the shots, and he reiterated his opposition to COVID-related mandates, saying he didn't believe “we need to have a dictatorship in government.”

“This is not preventing anyone from wearing a mask if they’d rather do that or feel uncomfortable, but it’s not forcing a mandate that really at this point is divisive with our society," he said. "We should be focused on getting people vaccinated.”

Kemp spoke at an elementary school in Cherokee County that reopened this week. With the delta variant spreading rapidly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have advised in recent weeks that everyone in schools wear masks in communities with substantial or high transmission.

But educators have had to contend with strong resistance to masks from some parents and political leaders despite nationwide data showing school-age children now have infection rates higher than adults 50 and older.