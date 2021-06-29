Kemp names 3 panels to vet $4.8B in COVID-19 relief spending

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed three committees to advise him on how to spend $4.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid allotted to Georgia.

The Republican on Tuesday named panels to vet applications to spend money to expand high-speed internet access, rehabilitate and expand water and sewer infrastructure and to offset the economic harm of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state would have been allowed to use the money to offset revenue decreases, but Georgia's revenues are projected to be up significantly in the budget year that ends Wednesday. The surplus could be so high that the state could reach the maximum limit on its rainy day fund.

Instead, Kemp decided he wanted to spend the money on the three designated purposes. The governor promised lawmakers in the closing days of the regular session that they would have input in how the money is spent. However, the money is being spent outside the $27.2 billion state budget controlled by the General Assembly and Kemp will get the final say on how every penny is doled out.