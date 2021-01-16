Kemp proposes $900M borrowing plan as part of Georgia budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing that Georgia borrow $883 million for construction projects and equipment next year, an amount likely to rise before lawmakers complete the state budget.

Lawmakers authorized borrowing of more than $1.1 billion for the current budget year. The agency that forecasts Georgia's borrowing said the state could authorize up to $1 billion in new borrowing the budget year that begins July 1.

The biggest proposal by the Republican governor is borrowing another $90 million to expand the state-owned convention center in Savannah, on top of $94 million that lawmakers have agreed to borrow since 2017.

The project is supposed to double the current 100,000-square-foot (9,300 square meters) exhibit hall, add a large new ballroom, 15 smaller meeting rooms and 900 parking spaces. Some local money was also planned for what’s supposed to be a $275 million project. The expansion is scheduled to open sometime in 2023.