Kemp raises $4M in early 2021, has $9M in bank for 2022 race

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Governor Brian Kemp has more than $9 million on hand more than a year before the 2022 general election, having raised nearly $4 million from Feb. 1 through June 30.

Kemp has raised nearly $12 million since the beginning of 2020. He is one of dozens of statewide candidates who filed campaign finance reports Thursday with state ethics officials.

More than a quarter of Kemp's money was raised in the biggest possible chunks — with donors giving the maximum contribution of $7,000. More than 150 donors gave not only for the Republican primary, in which Kemp faces three declared rivals, but also for the general election, in which many believe he will have a rematch against 2018 Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.

“This campaign has the resources necessary to stop the far-left agenda in its tracks next year,” campaign manager Bobby Saparow said in a statement.

Neither Abrams nor any other Democrat has filed yet to run for governor.

Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative who is now challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, said he had raised more than $650,000 since his April announcement. Jones, who has alleged Kemp was disloyal to former President Donald Trump, had not filed with the state as of early Thursday evening.