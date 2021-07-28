Kemp says no mask mandate, but schools keep announcing them

Rural hospital regions around Waycross and Dublin have seen more than twentyfold increases in the number of COVID-19 patients since July 5.

At least 15 school districts statewide have announced new mask mandates or reaffirmed existing ones, with the 30,000-student Muscogee County district becoming the latest to do so on Wednesday.

“This recommended added layer of protection is meant to promote the safe return to in-person instruction, help us do our part to further reduce transmission of the virus in our community, and to maintain continuity of operations,” the district said in a news release. The Columbus-based district said it was following guidance from a local advisory panel, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

So far, a small fraction of Georgia's 180-plus school districts are requiring masks. But the districts that have done so include six of the 11 largest districts in the state and represent more than 28% of all students statewide. A number of other districts have said they're considering tightening mask optional stances, and more announcements could be coming ahead of next week, when most Georgia districts start class.