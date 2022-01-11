 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kemp seeks $2,000 bonuses for teachers soon to speed raise

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp wants teachers to get the remaining $2,000 of his proposed $5,000 raise as soon as possible, with plans to ask lawmakers to give teachers a one-time $2,000 bonus before the current budget year ends, according to information obtained by The Associated Press.

The information indicated Kemp would seek to make the increase a permanent part of their salary when the next budget year begins July 1.

“Students from all walks of life are confronted with mental health struggles, teachers are asked to do more and more every year, and the need for a world-class K-12 education to prepare our children for an ever-changing workforce has never been greater," Kemp plans to say in his annual State of the State speech Thursday, according to draft remarks obtained by the AP.

The person who provided Kemp's remarks spoke on condition of anonymity and was not allowed to release them publicly before the speech.

Kemp also plans to seek a one-time $2,000 payment to other full-time K-12 employees and administrators who aren't teachers, while asking them to pay a $1,000 one-time bonus to part-time employees, school nurses, bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

People are also reading…

The incumbent Republican governor also plans to ask lawmakers to budget for the full amount demanded under Georgia's K-12 school funding formula, ending two years of austerity cuts that began at the beginning of the pandemic, when budget writers feared state revenue would plummet. Kemp will say school employees need "the resources necessary to fulfill their mission and prepare the next generation of leaders for successful lives and careers.”

Figures prepared for the Kemp administration by the state Department of Education project that a $2,000 pay raise plus full funding for Georgia's Quality Basic Education funding formula would add $844 million to the state budget in the 2023 budget year.

That's on top of Kemp's already announced plan to give $5,000 pay raises to state agency employees, as well as Republican lawmakers' desires to cut taxes. Revenue is strong, on pace to run more than $1 billion ahead of the $27.3 billion that lawmakers budgeted in the current year, but it's unclear if there will be enough money to meet all spending and tax cut plans.

Lawmakers already agreed after Kemp was elected to put $3,000 toward his promise of $5,000 raises for teachers. According to data from the Southern Regional Education Board, a Georgia teacher with a bachelor's degree starts teaching at an average salary of $38,509, and all teachers make an average of $60,578. Georgia's starting salary is below the Southern average, but its average salary is almost 10% above the regional average. Teachers at the top of Georgia's wage scale make more than anywhere else in the South and more than the national average, according to the board's figures.

The state Board of Education, at Kemp's urging, agreed to $1,000 bonuses to 225,000 school employees last year using $240 million in federal coronavirus aid. Teachers and other employees in some of Georgia's 180 school districts have also gotten raises or bonuses from locally controlled funds.

Kemp plans to say that increasing teacher pay is part of his effort to build “a safer, stronger Georgia” and to fulfill the promises he made when running for election in 2018.

“I believe, by working together, this legislative session will be a historic one for education in our state," the draft remarks state. "Because building a safer, stronger Georgia starts with putting students and parents first.”

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill

Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights groups won’t be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump's excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden participates in wreath laying at MLK's grave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News