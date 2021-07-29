Kemp seeks to blame Biden for Georgia's low vaccination rate

“It’s not lack of availability,” he said. “There’s a lot of distrust when it comes to the vaccine. A lot of people thought (COVID-19) was going away.”

Kemp said he hears many people hesitating because the vaccines are still only approved for emergency use.

"I’d love to see the Biden administration put an operation warp speed on moving away from the emergency use authorization,” the governor said.

The Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday changed earlier guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission. CDC figures show 138 of 159 Georgia counties in those zones. The CDC also recommended that everyone in schools wear masks indoors. Kemp said that shift was eroding trust.

“When you tell them they can get vaccinated and then take their mask off and then you turn around weeks later and reverse that, who’s gonna trust anybody, any politician, Republican, Democrat, or otherwise?” Kemp said.

The governor also said he thought it was counterproductive to ask businesses or local police officers to enforce mask mandates.