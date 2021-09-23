Kemp: Session to redraw Georgia districts to start on Nov. 3

The guidelines say lawmakers have to consider whether they are splitting counties or precincts, although not cities. Lawmakers must also consider whether a district is compact and whether communities of interest are kept whole. But there are no standards the guidelines say lawmakers should meet. The guidelines also say map drawers should avoid drawing incumbents together into the same district when it’s “unnecessary.”

For majority Republicans, the process could help them pry back one or more U.S. House seats in a 14-member delegation now split 8-6 in favor of the GOP.

Because the state constitution says that members of the state House and Senate must be residents of their district for at least a year before their election, the late start means that anyone who would like to move to run for a different district once the new lines are adopted won’t be able to. The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8. Congressional candidates face no residency requirement.

State and local governments must redraw lines for congressional, legislative and other electoral districts once every 10 years following the U.S. Census to equalize populations. The process helps determine which party will hold power for the following decade.