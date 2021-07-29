Kemp spends $2M from emergency fund for anti-crime efforts

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is spending $2 million from his emergency fund to bolster spending on state efforts to track down fugitives and stop street racing in Atlanta.

Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall said Wednesday that the $2 million will pay for four additional officers specifically assigned to the unit, along with overtime pay for others assigned to stints with the group.

Kemp said Department of Public Safety Col. Chris Wright requested the money. Republican House Speaker David Ralston, who supported a House committee inquiry into crime in the city this summer, said he supported the request.

State lawmakers budgeted $11 million for the emergency fund in the year that began July 1.

The Department of Public Safety on Thursday declined to say how much it has spent on the effort so far, directing The Associated Press to seek the information through a public records request.

Hall said the number of state officers working on the weekend effort can sometimes reach dozens.

Besides state troopers, the unit includes officers from the Motor Carrier Compliance division, agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, agents from the state Department of Natural Resources, and Atlanta police officers.