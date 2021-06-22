Kemp to end Georgia health emergency but keep some powers

But Kemp has already lifted rules that restricted restaurants, health clubs and other businesses. He has also told schools they can't cite his order to require teachers and students to wear masks, although schools appear to still have the power to issue mask orders on their own.

Legislators initially debated requiring Kemp to return to them for approval to extend it when they first granted him the powers in March but decided to let Kemp renew the emergency every 30 days on his own. Tuesday's action was the 16th renewal.

Some lawmakers wanted to crimp those powers, but those bills didn't advance. A measure that would have broadened protections for gun owners and gun dealers during an emergency failed to pass on the last night of the 2021 session, although it will likely return next year.

Lawmakers did put into law certain measures Kemp had declared using his emergency powers, such as allowing emergency medical technicians and cardiac technicians to give vaccines during public health emergencies, letting courts stall jury trials, or allowing the state to offer more generous unemployment benefits.