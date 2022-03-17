 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kemp to sign bill suspending gas tax after Senate approval

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he will quickly sign a bill suspending Georgia's fuel tax through May after the state Senate voted 55-0 on Thursday to approve the measure.

Lawmakers sent House Bill 304 flying through the General Assembly in nine days after the Republican Kemp first proposed the measure March 9. The measure earlier passed the state House 150-0.

Katie Byrd, a spokesperson for Kemp, said he could sign the measure into law as early as Friday.

Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. A number of cities and counties also charge taxes. Federal taxes on diesel fuel are 24.4 cents per gallon, while Georgia’s tax on diesel is 32.6 cents per gallon. The measure would also abate Georgia’s taxes on aviation gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas and other fuels including compressed natural gas.

“The 29 cents is not going to completely solve the problem, but it’s a start and it’s a statement,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, a Rome Republican. “It will have to be filled in from the rainy day fund, but it’s raining a big storm right now.”

People are also reading…

It could take some time for consumers to see relief, because gas stations now are selling fuel they were taxed on at the wholesale level.

Sen. Jen Jordan, a Sandy Springs Democrat, asked whether the bill guarantees consumers will see the decreases. Hufstetler said laws against price gouging should provide some protection.

Suspending collections could cost the state up to $400 million that would be used for road building and other transportation projects. The Kemp administration plans to use part of the roughly $1.25 billion in leftover surplus from the last budget year, beyond $1.1 billion in state income tax refunds, to cover any gap in transportation funding. Kemp could also dip into the state’s $4.3 billion rainy day fund.

Byrd said Kemp could extend the tax break via executive order that would have to be ratified later by lawmakers. Kemp abated gas taxes in 2021 during a pipeline shutdown, and Byrd said former Gov. Nathan Deal had suspended gas taxes multiple times.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has already been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of its gas tax, responding to discontent over rising fuel prices.

Both Kemp and Warnock are running for reelection this year.

Hufstetler, like other Republicans, said President Joe Biden's hostility to oil drilling is to blame for part of the price increases. Republicans also blamed Biden for broader inflation in the economy, prompting Democrats to reply in what became an extended debate on an unopposed bill.

But there are other forces at play. The price of crude oil has been rising over the past year, as oil and gas suppliers that had scaled back production during the pandemic struggle to keep up with renewed demand. More recently, buyers have shunned Russian crude following its invasion of Ukraine, pushing prices even higher.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Thursday was $4.29, according to AAA. It was $4.24 in Georgia. Prices have dropped slightly in the last week as oil prices have dipped slightly.

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. And allies of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are openly talking up her White House prospects.

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video stop as he employs the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria plans to spend tens of billions to modernise railway network

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News