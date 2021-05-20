Kemp urges safeguards against teaching on race in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — With rank-and-file Republicans in arms over fears that their public school students are being indoctrinated that the United States is inherently racist, Gov. Brian Kemp signaled Thursday that he shared their concerns.

Georgia's Republican governor wrote a letter to the state Board of Education, whose members he appoints, urging them “to take immediate steps to ensure that Critical Race Theory and its dangerous ideology do not take root in our state standards or curriculum.”

There is little evidence, however, that the state is sanctioning such teaching for any of Georgia's 1.7 million public school students.

Richard Woods, Georgia's elected Republican state superintendent, said as much in a May 11 Facebook post for his campaign.