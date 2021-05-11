Kemp waives Georgia gas tax for now due to pipeline outage

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he is suspending state taxes on motor fuels through Saturday to offset increasing prices after a computer hack led a key pipeline that carries fuel to much of Georgia to shut down.

The Republican said Tuesday that he wanted to provide price relief from increasing fuel prices because of the Colonial Pipeline outage.

“It will probably help level the price at the pump off for a little while,” Kemp told reporters at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee.

Georgia collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents a gallon and a diesel tax of 32.2 cents a gallon. The tax is collected by distributors and paid to the state.

However, Kemp is urging people not to hoard gasoline, saying he expected quick relief from the supply crunch.

“You don’t need to go out and fill up every 5-gallon can you've got,” Kemp said. "Get what you need, let everybody else get what they need to get to work, you know, do the things you need to do. But we are seeing some shortages around the state, so we just don’t want to have a run on the pumps."