Kentuckians aged 40 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

He said that a state study of the spread of a variant in a eastern Kentucky nursing home found that vaccines “precipitously dropped the amount of symptoms people had, even if they had the infection when they were tested and ... also dramatically protected people from going in the hospital and suffering consequences as bad as death.”

“The vaccines are our exit strategy," Stack said. “We really, really can’t afford to be cavalier about this, so please get the vaccine as soon as you’re able to.”

The state’s test positivity rate is 2.89%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

Eight of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.

