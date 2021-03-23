Kentuckians aged 50 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

“I really think we need more fleshing out of all of that and we need it sooner rather than later because the CDC is taking a more nuanced role ... there’s a vacuum created that we need filled by that guidance as well,” he said.

The state’s test positivity rate is 2.93%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

Only eight of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

