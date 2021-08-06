Kentucky AG criticizes governor's handling of COVID crisis

One of the laws under court review would limit the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers. Under another measure, businesses and schools would have to comply either with COVID-19 guidelines from the governor or the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They could follow the least restrictive standard.

“The General Assembly said, ‘We understand that there is a health crisis, but what we want is a seat at the table so we can reflect and represent the views of our constituents,’'' Cameron said Thursday. “I respect and appreciate that they did that, and I think it was appropriate.”

Meanwhile, Cameron was upbeat about the impact of a possible $26 billion settlement with several pharmaceutical companies, stemming from the nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Kentucky's share would be more than $460 million and could be used for intervention, treatment and recovery services.

Cameron said his office is reviewing the proposed agreement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three drug distribution companies — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Cameron has indicated he’s optimistic the settlement will go forward.

“It’s going to be, in many ways, a game-changer," he said Thursday.