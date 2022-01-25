 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Kentucky AG: New position to help prosecute violent crimes

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general has appointed a former commonwealth's attorney to fill a new position to assist in prosecuting cases involving violent crimes and capital offenses.

Thomas L. Lockridge has been appointed to the position within the Prosecutors Advisory Council, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Monday.

Lockridge will assist prosecutors and law enforcement in prosecuting the cases.

“Cases involving capital offenses and other violent crimes are incredibly complex, and it is my hope that our office’s resource prosecutor can come alongside Kentucky prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure they have every tool available to successfully investigate and prosecute cases of this magnitude,” Cameron said.

Lockridge brings more than two decades of prosecutorial experience to the job, Cameron said.

Lockridge's appointment will benefit prosecutors across the state, said Brian Wright, president of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association.

Among other things, Lockridge will provide assistance, as requested, on case evaluation, jury selection and prosecution strategy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

