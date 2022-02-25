Kentucky bill proposes phase out of individual income taxes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A key House Republican on Friday proposed gradually reducing Kentucky's individual income tax rate, with the long-term goal of eliminating the levy, as part of a sweeping measure that would extend the state sales tax to a host of services.
The tax overhaul legislation was introduced by House Appropriations and Revenue Committee Chairman Jason Petrie, who said the goal is to promote more sustainable growth.
Under the bill, the state's 5% individual income tax rate would be lowered incrementally over a period of years until it is eliminated. The first reduction would be next Jan. 1, when the rate would drop to 4%. The percentage-point drop would save taxpayers an estimated $1 billion.
“We have been very open about our goal to let people keep more of their hard-earned money rather than collecting it for the government to determine how to spend,” Petrie said. “Population growth is a necessary component of long-term growth in Kentucky and is affected substantially by our tax structure.”
The bill would require that the state meet revenue targets before more rate cuts occurred.
To broaden the tax base, the measure would extend the sales tax to a number of services. Included would be Uber and Lyft transportation services, rental services such as Airbnb and advertising, marketing and graphic design services.
Groceries and medication would remain exempt from the state sales tax.
Also, the bill would not reduce the state corporate income tax.
