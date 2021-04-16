Kentucky governor looks beyond virus to post-pandemic world

Some Republicans say Beshear could have done more to promote bipartisanship while issuing executive orders to combat the pandemic.

“He had a chance to hold onto his early COVID popularity and build lasting goodwill but squandered it with overreach," said Scott Jennings, a Kentuckian and former adviser to President George W. Bush. “A little humility and common sense would’ve gone a long way.”

Beshear is aware of the shifting tone of the public discourse, and said cutting through myriad challenges has become more difficult since his father, Steve Beshear, ended his two terms as governor in 2015. With debate stoked more than ever by social media and heightened polarization, obstacles to across-the-aisle agreements are formidable.

“The level of rancor and bitterness, the things that people will do thinking it’s fair game, have changed so much," he said. “It used to be that people would be able to have more room to compromise because they weren’t judged negatively if they compromised. This concept of playing to your base, it’s all about politics. That leaves what’s right versus wrong at the door.”

Both Beshears faced a crisis in office. Steve Beshear led Kentucky through the economic turmoil of the Great Recession. Now his son presides amid the deadly pandemic.