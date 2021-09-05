Kentucky governor pushing for changes to lure mega projects

As is customary when states pursue industrial projects, the governor didn't offer specifics about which types of companies are being pursued by Kentucky's economic development officials. And he didn't offer details about the legislation that lawmakers will be asked to consider.

But the governor said it would strengthen the Bluegrass State's negotiating position.

“Other states have tools in their toolbox to make offers for those projects that we don’t have,” Beshear said at a news conference. "And so this asks the General Assembly to help us be competitive, but to keep the same spirit we have in our current incentive package.”

The proposal also would enhance Kentucky’s position in promoting a site at Glendale just off Interstate 65, the governor said. That site — about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Louisville — was offered two decades ago when Kentucky was trying to land a new Hyundai auto manufacturing plant. Hyundai ultimately selected Alabama for the project.

Beshear has touted Kentucky's economic resurgence even as the delta variant has sparked record numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions in Kentucky.