Kentucky politicians feud over governor's school mask order

“It's time to push the silliness aside; the facts are the facts, the truth is the truth,” Beshear said Wednesday about the attacks. “We are in a battle of life and death."

For more than a year, Beshear waged an aggressive fight against the pandemic with restrictions on businesses and gatherings. He faced lawsuits, occasional protests and unsuccessful impeachment petitions. He even was hanged in effigy by armed protesters.

Beshear stood up to the backlash, saying his actions saved lives. He won one round in the state Supreme Court over whether he wielded constitutional authority to impose virus-related mandates. The high court is reviewing new GOP-backed laws meant to rein in those executive powers.

His new mandate expanded the issues before the court. Kentucky's attorney general said Wednesday the mask order violated a lower court injunction and disregarded those laws meant to reset a governor's executive powers.

“The court should remind the governor that the executive branch is but ‘one of the three partners in Kentucky state government,’” Cameron's office said in seeking to block the mandate.