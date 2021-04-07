Kentucky governor signs bipartisan early voting measure

The new Kentucky law maintains an online portal for residents to request a mail-in ballot, but restores pre-pandemic restrictions on who can vote by mail. Regarding election security, it will lead to a statewide transition toward universal paper ballots to guarantee a paper audit trail. It enhances the ability of state election officials to remove nonresidents from voter rolls. And it expressly prohibits and penalizes ballot harvesting, the practice of collecting ballots from likely supporters and returning them to election offices.

The new law echoes the tone set last year by Beshear and Adams, who hashed out emergency voting measures during the pandemic that helped Kentucky largely avoid the long lines and other problems encountered elsewhere.

One op-ed writer saw partisan calculations behind the bill, saying Republican lawmakers supported the measure because it helped their dominant political brand in Kentucky. The writer, Berry Craig, a professor emeritus of history at West Kentucky Community College, said the state's comparatively low percentage of Black voters also made Republicans comfortable in getting behind the relaxed voting rules.

“While Republicans in Kentucky made it easier to vote because they thought it benefited them, you can bet that if the Democrats, with a big boost from minorities, start significantly rebounding in Kentucky, GOP voter 'reform' will swiftly become impermanent, and Republican lawmakers will lose no time restricting minority voting,” Craig wrote recently.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.