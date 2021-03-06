Kentucky governor tours flooded counties, promises help

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear reiterated his promise to seek federal disaster relief on Friday while touring several flooded counties in Eastern Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

“What I saw was the worst flash-flooding that I’ve seen in my lifetime," Beshear said after touching down in Beattyville in a National Guard helicopter to talk with local officials.

Beshear spoke at a community center there piled with donated good, clothing and cleaning supplies. He estimated that 200 homes were affected in Lee and Breathitt counties but said it could take weeks to get a full assessment of the damage.

Beshear went to Western Kentucky earlier in the week, but Friday was his first flight over the areas of Eastern Kentucky hit by the worst flooding in decades.