Kentucky' governor vetoes GOP-drawn redistricting plans

FILE - Gov. Andy Beshear speaks while touring the FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Kentucky's Democratic governor on Wednesday, Jan. 19 vetoed Republican-crafted legislation to redraw maps for congressional and state House districts. Beshear accused the GOP-led legislature of political gerrymandering in his veto messages.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Democratic governor on Wednesday vetoed Republican-crafted legislation to redraw maps for congressional and state House districts.

Gov. Andy Beshear accused the GOP-led legislature of political gerrymandering in his veto messages.

Both measures overwhelmingly cleared the legislature earlier this month, signaling Republican lawmakers would have the votes to brush aside Beshear's vetoes.

In rejecting the new boundaries for Kentucky's six congressional districts, Beshear said: “One look at the map reveals what those who drafted it in secret were trying to hide: the redistricting plan is a political gerrymander.”

Beshear's veto message noted the changes in the 1st Congressional District. The GOP plan extended the oddly shaped district to add Franklin County, which includes Democratic-leaning Frankfort in central Kentucky. The district, a Republican stronghold, is predominantly based in western Kentucky.

“Under this map, someone driving from Lexington to Louisville would cross five of the state's congressional districts, but it would take over four hours to get from one side of the First District to the other,” the governor said.

It takes about an hour to drive from Lexington to Louisville — the state's two largest cities.

In vetoing the redistricting plan for the state House, Beshear called it an “unconstitutional political gerrymander.” He said it “excessively splits” some counties and “carves up” other counties for “partisan reasons.”

Responding to Beshear's action on the House redistricting plan, House Speaker David Osborne said the governor was “wrong on the facts, wrong on the law.”

“This proposal meets all legal considerations,” Osborne said in a statement. “It splits no precincts, divides the fewest number of counties possible and preserves communities of interest.”

Osborne said GOP lawmakers will use their "legislative authority to override this veto.”

GOP lawmakers pushed through redistricting bills in the first week of this year's legislative session. The changing boundaries stem from population changes in the past decade. Eastern and western Kentucky generally lost population, while central and northern sections gained more residents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

