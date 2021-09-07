Kentucky has reported another record week of new COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky broke its record for COVID cases last week, Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday. The Bluegrass state recorded 30,680 cases from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, and 13,005 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus cases over the past four days alone.

The state's test positivity rate increased slightly from 13.17% on Friday to 13.74%.

“We continue to see more cases than is safe by any means,” Beshear said. “The bad news is we had the worst week ever last week. Our hospitals continue to be pushed to the brink. If we have one bad week, we can very quickly run out of ICU beds."

Roughly 88% of intensive care unit beds are full, with 188 beds left, according to a state report. Some 433 Kentuckians are on a ventilator.

“Even after what we’re going through, I don’t think that we will be anywhere close to the devastation that we have seen in so many other states,” Beshear said. Still, he cautioned that every time Kentucky had experienced a surge of cases, the statewide mask mandate was an added measure that slowed the spread of the virus.