 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky House passes bill revamping jobless benefit rules

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House voted Thursday to revamp rules for unemployment benefits, capping an impassioned debate over the bill's impact on laid-off workers and the state's economy.

The sweeping measure — backed by a prominent business group and opposed by a key labor organization — won House passage on a 57-37 vote, hours after it was reviewed in committee. The fast-track vote sent the bill to the Senate. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.

Key parts of the bill would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to the unemployment rate. That provision could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.

Supporters, including the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said it represents an important step toward improving the state's chronic workforce shortages as businesses struggle to fill jobs.

“We can’t become known as a state that is short on workers," Kentucky Chamber executive Kate Shanks told a House committee Thursday. "This is a huge issue for us to tackle.”

People are also reading…

Opponents said the stricter rules would increase hardships for many laid-off workers, forcing them to accept lower-wage jobs as they face a quicker cutoff of benefits.

“What rationale can there be for enacting a law that will harm Kentuckians already hanging by a thread?” Dale Raines, with the Kentucky Council of Churches, said during the committee hearing.

The bill struck a nerve with eastern Kentucky lawmakers, who said the stricter rules would hurt their constituents struggling to find work in a region where many coalfield jobs have vanished.

“For the people of my district, for the people of my region, let me beg of you not to do this,” Republican Rep. John Blanton said during the hourslong House debate.

Blanton implored his colleagues to focus on policies to promote job growth in areas like his that struggle with chronically high unemployment.

“All I’m asking for is not a handout, a hand up," he said. "We have a right to have jobs in our region, the same as everywhere else.”

Blanton tried to revise the bill to retain the state's current 26 weeks of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits and reduce the work-search requirements to reflect more limited job opportunities in areas like his. His amendment was defeated.

Opponents warned the bill would reduce the maximum number of weeks to between 12 and 24.

Democratic Rep. Angie Hatton, also from eastern Kentucky, warned that the reduced access to benefits would lead to more population losses in the region.

“This bill, however well intentioned, will cause more people to move away from our counties to go find work when their unemployment runs out,” Hatton said. “That's the last thing on earth that we need right now.”

The bill's supporters pointed to the need to improve Kentucky's workforce participation rate, saying the state needs more workers paying taxes to meet its many long-term financial needs. And they noted that the unemployment insurance system is supported by businesses.

“It's a promise that if you lose your job through no fault of your own, that we will be there to cover you 'til you find another job,” said Republican Rep. Phillip Pratt. “It's not a welfare system. It's not meant to last forever.”

Another leading opponent of the bill, state AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan, warned that the proposed changes in the bill could delay overhauling Kentucky’s outdated technology for processing jobless claims.

Like other states, Kentucky was overwhelmed by record waves of claims for jobless assistance caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Tens of thousands of Kentuckians found themselves in limbo for months as they waited for their jobless claims to be processed.

The measure also would create a method to report benefit recipients who fail to show up for job interviews or turn down job offers. It also offers inducements through an extra five weeks of benefits for laid-off workers participating in job training or other education programs.

The legislation is House Bill 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: European countries that are open to US tourists

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News