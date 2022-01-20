 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Kentucky House passes its version of new 2-year state budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican-led House passed its version of a new two-year state budget Thursday, endorsing increased education spending and a pay raise for state employees.

The budget measure was put on a fast track, clearing a committee and the full House on the 12th day of the 60-day legislative session. The spending bill goes to the GOP-dominated Senate, which will put its imprint on the measure. The final version will be hashed out by conferees from both chambers.

The House GOP plan would increase per-pupil funding under SEEK, the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools. It calls for the state to continue covering the entire cost of full-day kindergarten.

The House proposal would award a 6% pay raise for public employees.

“We have to the best of our ability budgeted to the needs of Kentucky," said Republican Rep. Jason Petrie, chairman of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee.

The House spending plan wasn't as far reaching as the budget blueprint submitted recently by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor proposed adding nearly $2 billion in education spending for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The House plan left a large amount of unspent money, signaling an expected push by Republican lawmakers to revamp the state's tax code.

House Speaker David Osborne, pointing to the state's huge revenue surplus, said Wednesday that the legislature is “ready to tackle meaningful tax reform that will advance our pro-growth, pro-business policies.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

